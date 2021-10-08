Watch: Police officer saves colleague from out-of-control car

In the United States, a fellow cop was spared from a severe accident in the nick of time thanks to the quick action of a police officer. The jaw-dropping scene was captured on camera and has since gone viral.

Two cops and a few people were seen standing beside a patrol car by the road and talking in a video posted by the Gate city police department in Virginia.

A white vehicle appeared out of nowhere and slammed into the patrol car at a high rate. However, thanks to the male officer’s quick thinking, he was able to save his female colleague from a dangerous situation.

Officers Jessica McGraw and Matthew Stewart were investigating a crash on US Highway 23 on Sunday evening when the incident occurred, according to the police department.

The impact with the passenger car forced the patrol vehicle off the shoulder of the road and towards the chatting cops, according to the footage. Officer Stewart and McGraw both escaped with minor injuries as they were pulled out of the path of the spinning patrol car by officer Stewart.

The driver of the white automobile seen in the surveillance footage “lost control, crossed the median, and struck the front left side of Officer McGraw’s patrol vehicle, ” according to a press release from the law enforcement department.

According to the police department, officers checked on the driver of the white car after the accident and dispatched rescue and fire units to the scene.

The driver of the white automobile was investigated by Virginia state police, and he was later “given a citation for failure to maintain proper control of their vehicle.”

As soon as the video went viral, people hailed the officer as a hero for not only saving himself but also his coworker, praising him for his rapid response.