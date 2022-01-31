Japanese men give their entire salary to their wives and get a monthly allowance

According to a 2016 survey, Japanese salarymen are struggling to make ends meet on the monthly allowance they receive from their spouses, which has fallen to its lowest level in decades.

Despite typically being the primary breadwinner, many Japanese spouses give their whole pay to the housewife, who often manages the family’s bills and balances the budget.

According to a survey conducted by Tokyo-based Shinsei Bank, the nation’s army of male office workers, famed for their harsh work hours, now have only 42,107 yen ($375) to play with each month.

This is the third-lowest figure in the lender’s annual survey, which was released on Wednesday.

It is also significantly lower than in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when the economy was booming and spouses could live the good life on 89,792 yen ($790) per month, according to the bank, which has been surveying men’s allowances since 1979.