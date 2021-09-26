Akshay Kumar wishes daughter Nitara Kumar ‘A Happy Daughters Day’

On world’s daughters day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wishes her daughter Nitara Kumar Happy daughters day with an adorable picture.

Taking to Instagram, the Bell Bottom actor shared a collage of himself with her cute little daughter and along with a hashtag of Happy Daughters Day in the caption.

Have a look!

A day ago he also wrote a heartfelt note along with a picture for her cute daughter Nitara Kumar on her 9th birthday.

“No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara – grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl too. Love you.” Akshay wrote in the caption.

Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna also shared a glimpse of her daughter Nitara’s birthday celebration.

Sharing the picture Twinkle wrote, “Nine years of having this little girl with a serious face and a wicked sense of humour in my life. The other day after I greeted the pavement with my bottom as usual, she giggled, ‘Mama, you say I am clumsy when I drop my pencil but you keep dropping your whole body down.’ May she grow up holding laughter in her eyes forever. #HappyBirthday.”