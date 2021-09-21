Amitabh Bachchan shares a video of Navya Nanda, praises her for playing piano
Amitabh Bachchan posts a video of Navya Naveli Nanda playing the piano, revealing that she is the one who solves all of his “mobile and computer issues.”
The Shahenshah of Bollywood is stunned by the amazing talent of his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.
On Instagram, the superstar recently expressed his gratitude for his granddaughter by posting a video of her playing the piano. The Pink actor wrote a heartfelt note for his granddaughter, which left the internet in amazement.
While sharing the post he wrote, “Navya on the Piano the admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli. Self-taught, playing through memory”.
“Digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s family business and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches!! Love you my dearest. Who says daughters are not an asset to the family!!!” Bachchan wrote.
Have a look!
