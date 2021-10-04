Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi blessed with a baby boy

Bollywood actress and host Neha Dhupia, who usually remains under headlines due to intense trolling and criticism from netizens, has been blessed with his second-born, a boy with hubby Angad Bedi.

Angad Bedi took to his Instagram to share the happy news with fans and friends. Posting a picture of himself with Neha, the joyful father captioned it: “BEDIS BOY is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the “baby” title to the new arrival. @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let’s make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now.”

A number of fellow celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with best wishes and prayers for both the newborn and his mommy.

Earlier in 2018, Neha and Angad had a beautiful wedding in the month of May. They embraced parenthood for the first time the same year as they welcomed Mehr.

Neha Dhupia has featured in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee’s short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. She also judged the reality show Roadies.

On the other hand, Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Previously, he also starred in the web series The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati.