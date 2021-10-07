Taapsee Pannu shares her views on national awards: ‘I’ve never lobbied for awards’
Talented Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who gained incredible recognition in the industry within a short span of time, has recently detailed about not getting any award for her performance in Pink.
The 34-year-old stated, “Please give me one! Whom shall I ask for it? What can I do? I can only perform to my best, and that’s all that I have control over. I’ve never lobbied even for regular awards, which is why it took so long for me to win one. So how will I be able to lobby for a National Award?”
Taapsee Pannu added, “I have no idea how to go about it other than making sure that if I don’t win one [an award] this year, I’ll return the next year with another performance.”
She further added, “I have kept that attitude since 2016 when I was not acknowledged for Pink. And ever since then, my way of taking revenge has been to come back with a performance every year that’s going to make you sit up and take notice of my work. That’s all that I have control over, really.”
On the work front, the renowned actress is all set to star in her upcoming Rashmi Rocket.
