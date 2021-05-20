BTC TO USD: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Dollar, 20th May 2021

Today Bitcoin to US Dollar (BTC TO USD) exchange rate – See the recent BTC to USD currency chart as per Open Market. BTC to USD – Bitcoin is recognized worldwide as an important currency.
Here is the updated Bitcoin Price in the United States (Updated, 20th May 2021)
Convert Bitcoin to US Dollar
|XBT
|USD
|1 XBT
|39607.40 USD
|5 XBT
|198037 USD
|10 XBT
|396074 USD
|25 XBT
|990185 USD
|50 XBT
|1980370 USD
Today One BTC is worth 39607.40 USD today & the price increased compared to yesterday’s rate.