Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

WorldCall, TUFA Telecom sign deal to roll out fibre-to-home service

Shahnawaz Akhter

08th Jun, 2021. 07:47 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
WorldCall

KARACHI: The WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) has signed an agreement with TUFA Telecommunication (Pvt) Limited to offer fibre-to-the-home service across Pakistan.

In information shared with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, the company said the collaboration would roll out seamless broadband access by fully utilising WTL’s existing fibre-optic network.

“This business endeavour also aims at providing a major boost to the proliferation of affordable broadband services for all the segments of the society,” it said.
The WTL’s existing subscribers would be upgraded to a fibre-to-the-home platform upon initial deployment at a nominal cost.

WTL boasts of more than 1,850km of fibre-optic infrastructure deployed across 20 major cities with an ability to access a market of almost three million households for subscriber acquisition, the company said.

The WorldCall Telecom also plans to secure all subscriber operations through state-of-the-art blockchain technology that would open additional avenues of enablement for its subscribers.

Blockchain architecture would further augment transparency in service delivery and transparency in the subscribers’ management for all stakeholders.

The company claimed it had the lowest conversion cost/subscriber for the fibre-to-the-home rollout. “Business collaboration with TUFA would result in a fast-track service deployment at highly competitive rates, it added.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
3 hours ago
People with mental disorders can now have bank accounts

KARACHI: The central bank has allowed people with mental disorders to open...
FBR cuts sales tax
6 hours ago
FBR cuts sales tax on petroleum products to keep prices stable

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday notified a reduction...
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
6 hours ago
SECP introduces new public-private partnership model

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced a...
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)
6 hours ago
Pakistan stocks remain volatile as talks with IMF keep investors at bay

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stocks Exchange (PSX) witnessed volatility on Tuesday due to...
Rupee Extends Losses
7 hours ago
Rupee extends losses against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee extends losses against the US dollar on Tuesday, as...
Optimism Runs High
7 hours ago
Optimism runs high: Analysts believe budget to entail growth, reform

Optimism runs high: The upcoming Federal Budget 2021/22 is likely to target...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

General Qamar Javed Bajwa
2 hours ago
Pakistan values to fraternal relations with Azerbaijan: COAS Gen Bajwa

Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces called on General...
Murad Ali Shah
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Sindh to unveil 10 mega schemes for Karachi

Sindh government to launch 10 new mega projects for Karachi in the...
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’
2 hours ago
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’

Barcelona confirmed that ‘Manchester City’ striker ‘Sergio Aguero’ will join the club...
budget
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Punjab govt suggests 10pc growth in salaries, pensions of govt employees

The Punjab government is all set to present the budget 2021-22, before...