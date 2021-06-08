WorldCall, TUFA Telecom sign deal to roll out fibre-to-home service

KARACHI: The WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) has signed an agreement with TUFA Telecommunication (Pvt) Limited to offer fibre-to-the-home service across Pakistan.

In information shared with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, the company said the collaboration would roll out seamless broadband access by fully utilising WTL’s existing fibre-optic network.

“This business endeavour also aims at providing a major boost to the proliferation of affordable broadband services for all the segments of the society,” it said.

The WTL’s existing subscribers would be upgraded to a fibre-to-the-home platform upon initial deployment at a nominal cost.

WTL boasts of more than 1,850km of fibre-optic infrastructure deployed across 20 major cities with an ability to access a market of almost three million households for subscriber acquisition, the company said.

The WorldCall Telecom also plans to secure all subscriber operations through state-of-the-art blockchain technology that would open additional avenues of enablement for its subscribers.

Blockchain architecture would further augment transparency in service delivery and transparency in the subscribers’ management for all stakeholders.

The company claimed it had the lowest conversion cost/subscriber for the fibre-to-the-home rollout. “Business collaboration with TUFA would result in a fast-track service deployment at highly competitive rates, it added.