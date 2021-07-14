Double Click 728 x 90
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 14th July 2021

Syed AhadWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 06:10 am
GBP to PKR

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.39 PKR given below. (Updated on 14th July 2021).

Find today’s British Pound to PKR (Pakistan Rupee) rate as per the open market.

Today GBP TO PKR (Pakistani Rupee)

Check the updated list of UK Pound to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated, 14th July 2021)

DATE SYMBOL BUYING
14th July 2021 GBP To PKR 220.39

BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Read More

USD TO AED
1 min ago
USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 14th July 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
KWD TO PKR
6 mins ago
KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 14th July 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...
AUD TO PKR
16 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Latest Australian dollar to PKR Rates on, July 14, 2021

Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to ...
Eur to PKR
20 mins ago
Today 1 Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 14, 2021

Karachi: Today's EURO to PKR exchange rate in the currency market (updated...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
50 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 14th July 2021

Karachi: Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 14th July 2021, Find currency...
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
2 hours ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan – 14th July 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
