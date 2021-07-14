KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 14th July 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is common in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of KWD to PKR Exchange Rates (Updated 14th July 2021)

KWD PKR 1 KWD 530.16 PKR 5 KWD 2650.81 PKR 10 KWD 5301.62 PKR 25 KWD 13254.06 PKR 50 KWD 26508.12 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 530.16 PKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.