Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 14th July 2021

Syed AhadWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 06:15 am
Adsense 160 x 600
KWD TO PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is common in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to PKR  Exchange Rates (Updated 14th July 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 530.16      PKR
5 KWD 2650.81    PKR
10 KWD 5301.62    PKR
25 KWD 13254.06  PKR
50 KWD 26508.12  PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 530.16  PKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

QAR to PKR
28 seconds ago
QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 14th July 2021

Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 43.81 in the currency market today. This...
USD TO AED
1 min ago
USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 14th July 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
GBP to PKR
10 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 14th July 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.39 PKR...
AUD TO PKR
16 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Latest Australian dollar to PKR Rates on, July 14, 2021

Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to ...
Eur to PKR
20 mins ago
Today 1 Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 14, 2021

Karachi: Today's EURO to PKR exchange rate in the currency market (updated...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
51 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 14th July 2021

Karachi: Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 14th July 2021, Find currency...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

QAR to PKR
28 seconds ago
QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 14th July 2021

Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 43.81 in the currency market today. This...
USD TO AED
1 min ago
USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 14th July 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
GBP to PKR
10 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 14th July 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.39 PKR...
AUD TO PKR
16 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Latest Australian dollar to PKR Rates on, July 14, 2021

Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to ...