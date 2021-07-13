Double Click 728 x 90
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan – 14th July 2021

14th Jul, 2021. 04:30 am
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar Rate In Pakistan

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee exchange rates in Pakistan.

Find the latest Dollar rate today in open market. (Updated, July 14th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 158.17
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 159.51
