Prices of kitchen items post significant decline

ISLAMABAD: Prices of various kitchen items registered a significant decline during the week ended July 8, 2021, compared with the previous week, according to the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.



The data revealed that prices of chicken witnessed a decline of 12.97 per cent, whereas bananas posted a fall of 3.72 per cent on a week-on-week basis.

Likewise, the prices of moong pulse went down 1.81 per cent, mash pulse, 0.51 per cent; masoor pulse, 0.34 percent; wheat flour (bag), 0.22 per cent; milk (powdered), 0.07 per cent; mustard oil, 0.05 per cent; and firewood prices went down 0.05 per cent.

Prices of 19 items, with the weightage average of 37.3 per cent of total monitored kitchen items, remained stable during the week under review.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the prices of tomatoes decreased 35.66 per cent during the week under review, compared with the corresponding week of the previous year.

The prices of moong pulse also declined 23.29 per cent, potatoes, 16.38 per cent; garlic, 4.07 per cent; chicken, 2.95 per cent; salt (powdered), 0.89 per cent; and masoor pulse, 0.07 per cent.

Moreover, the items that witnessed a surge in the prices on week-on-week basis included tomatoes, up 11.51 per cent; garlic, 8.31 per cent; onions, 4.85 per cent; sugar (refined), 2.6 per cent; potatoes, 2.04 per cent; and eggs registered an increase of 1.67 per cent in its price.

According to the year-on-year basis, prices of chilli (powder) went up 37.29 per cent; mustard oil, 36.48 per cent; vegetable ghee/litre, 27.53 per cent; vegetable ghee (2.5 litres), 24.64 per cent; cooking oil (5 litres tin), 24.21 per cent; and eggs, 23.35 per cent.

Similarly, the electricity charges (for the first quarter) increased 61.62 per cent; men sandal, 33.37 per cent; LPG, 30.91 per cent; men chappal, 25.13 percent; and match box prices went up 23.44 per cent.

The overall SPI-based weekly inflation for the week ended July 1 witnessed a nominal increase of 0.07 per cent, compared with the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015/16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. During the week under review, prices of 23 items witnessed an increase, while prices of nine items declined.