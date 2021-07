SAR: Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 217.42 for 24k per gram. And Sar. 199.30 for 22 karat gold. Today live gold price in Saudi Arabia and different cities of Saudi Arabia.

Gold Price In Saudi Arabia (SAR)

Check the latest rate of Gold price in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Riyal) (Updated, 10th July 2021).

Gold Unit Gold Price in Saudi Arabian Riyal Ounce 6,762.66 SAR Tola 2,536.00 SAR Gram 24K 217.42 SAR Gram 22K 199.30 SAR Gram 21K 190.24 SAR Gram 18K 163.06 SAR

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in SAR Saudi Riyal currency. Gold Rates are provided by the local gold markets and bullion markets of Saudi Arabia every day.