Today Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on, 10th July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 04:30 am
Gold rate in karachi

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (10th, July 2021) is Rs. 93620 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 109200 per tola in Pakistan today.

However, Gold Rate Pakistan is never fixed, it keeps fluctuating according to the international Gold rates.

Today Gold Rates Karachi, Pakistan

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rate for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 1 tola gold rate in Pakistan today 2021 is Rs. 109200

Latest Gold Rates in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 109200 Rs. 100099 Rs. 95550 Rs. 81900
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 93620 Rs. 85818 Rs. 81918 Rs. 70215
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9362 Rs. 8582 Rs. 8192 Rs. 7022
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 265408 Rs. 243289 Rs. 232232 Rs. 199056
