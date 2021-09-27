A record increase of Rs. 700 per quintal in the price of cotton
Karachi: After the increase in the price of cotton globally, the cotton price in Pakistan has also increased by Rs 700 per quintal.
According to the details, global cotton prices are witnessing a record increase. In the United States, cotton prices have risen by 6 cents per pound in two days.
The cotton price in the United States reached an 11-year high of 98 cents per pound.
Cotton prices are also on the rise in Pakistan, China, and India. The cotton price in the country has gone up by Rs 700 per man to Rs 13,800 in two days.
Read More
The issue of Pakistani trailers stranded in Afghanistan has been resolved
The issue of Pakistani trailers stranded for two months in the Afghan...
UNSC has lifted sanctions on the Baghdad Stock Exchange
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has lifted sanctions on the Baghdad...
The price of one kg of Chickpeas increased by Rs 40
Prices of various items at utility stores rose for the fourth time...
Dubai Airshow, global aerospace entities to support startups
DUBAI: The Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to host pitch competitions in...
The rupee depreciated and the dollar reached an all-time high
The rupee has depreciated in the domestic exchange markets and today the...