A record increase of Rs. 700 per quintal in the price of cotton

Syed AhadWeb Editor

28th Sep, 2021. 12:50 am
price of cotton

Karachi: After the increase in the price of cotton globally, the cotton price in Pakistan has also increased by Rs 700 per quintal.

According to the details, global cotton prices are witnessing a record increase. In the United States, cotton prices have risen by 6 cents per pound in two days.

The cotton price in the United States reached an 11-year high of 98 cents per pound.

Cotton prices are also on the rise in Pakistan, China, and India. The cotton price in the country has gone up by Rs 700 per man to Rs 13,800 in two days.

