Currency rates in Pakistan – 25th Sept 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 25th September 2021, Check currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.
Currency Rates In Pakistan Today
Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 25th September 2021).
|Swedish Korona
|SEK TO PKR
|18.1
|18.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR TO PKR
|45.5
|46.0
|Omani Riyal
|OMR TO PKR
|392.5
|394.5
|NewZealand $
|NZD TO PKR
|96.3
|97.0
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD TO PKR
|481.5
|484.0
|Indian Rupee
|INR TO PKR
|2.0
|2.1
|Euro
|EUR TO PKR
|199.5
|201.0
|China Yuan
|CNY TO PKR
|23.7
|23.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD TO PKR
|386.6
|388.4
|US Dollar TT
|USD-TT TO PKR
|170.3
|171.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB TO PKR
|4.8
|4.9
|US Dollar
|USD TO PKR
|170.4
|171.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF TO PKR
|159.6
|160.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD TO PKR
|124.0
|125.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR TO PKR
|39.7
|40.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK TO PKR
|17.5
|17.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR TO PKR
|36.4
|36.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY TO PKR
|1.4
|1.4
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD TO PKR
|16.6
|16.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK TO PKR
|23.4
|23.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD TO PKR
|134.5
|136.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD TO PKR
|122.5
|124.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED TO PKR
|47.0
|47.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP TO PKR
|233.0
|235.5
