Currency rates in Pakistan – 25th Sept 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

25th Sep, 2021. 05:30 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 25th September 2021, Check currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Currency Rates In Pakistan Today

Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 25th September 2021).

Swedish Korona SEK TO PKR 18.1 18.4
Saudi Riyal SAR TO PKR 45.5 46.0
Omani Riyal OMR TO PKR 392.5 394.5
NewZealand $ NZD TO PKR 96.3 97.0
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD TO PKR 481.5 484.0
Indian Rupee INR TO PKR 2.0 2.1
Euro EUR TO PKR 199.5 201.0
China Yuan CNY TO PKR 23.7 23.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD TO PKR 386.6 388.4
US Dollar TT USD-TT TO PKR 170.3 171.6
Thai Bhat THB TO PKR 4.8 4.9
US Dollar USD TO PKR 170.4 171.4
Swiss Franc CHF TO PKR 159.6 160.5
Singapore Dollar SGD TO PKR 124.0 125.5
Qatari Riyal QAR TO PKR 39.7 40.3
Norwegians Krone NOK TO PKR 17.5 17.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR TO PKR 36.4 36.8
Japanese Yen JPY TO PKR 1.4 1.4
Hong Kong Dollar HKD TO PKR 16.6 16.9
Danish Krone DKK TO PKR 23.4 23.7
Canadian Dollar CAD TO PKR 134.5 136.5
Australian Dollar AUD TO PKR 122.5 124.5
U.A.E Dirham AED TO PKR 47.0 47.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP TO PKR 233.0 235.5

Adsence 300X250

Read More

53 mins ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 25th September 2021

Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 25th...
1 hour ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 25th Sept 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
2 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 25th September 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in karachi today on 25th September 2021 is being sold...
4 hours ago
Remittances were legalized through the Money Service Bureau

KARACHI: The government has legalized remittances through the money service bureau. According...
6 hours ago
Leather Manufacturers' Exports surge by 8.21%

The Leather Manufacturers' exports in the initial two months of the fiscal...
7 hours ago
Russia can start implementing economic projects in Afghanistan

As per Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid, Russia...