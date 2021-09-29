Female Pakistani duo gets $3 million for their fintech startup Oraan
DUBAI: Pakistani financial technology startup Oraan has raised $3 million in its latest funding round, in a boost to female-led entrepreneurs in the country, Arab News reported.
The startup was founded in 2018 by Halima Iqbal and Farwah Tapal, who wanted to provide financing solutions for unbanked women in Pakistan.
The female duo set out to disrupt an informal financing model in Pakistan where families or a group of people in a community would contribute money to a pool distributed to a member each month.
Oraan provides technology to decentralise and automate this informal system, providing unbanked communities, particularly women, more sophisticated financing options.
Investors, including Zayn Capital and Wavemaker Partners joined the round, as well as other international venture capitalists.
“When a woman goes into a bank, the first question we get asked is why do you even need a bank account? especially if you’re a freelancer or micro-entrepreneur or unemployed homemaker,” Iqbal said.
The kinds of restrictions, she added, have stopped women from contributing to the economy because of the lack of financial mobility.
“We take this culturally, religiously, socially acceptable tool, which is committees, digitise them and bring women into a more formal space where they can open bank accounts,” Iqbal said.
The startup has big ambitions to become a “full-fledged neobank”.
Read More
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR on, 29th September 2021
Karachi: Today GBP to PKR (British Pound Rate in Pakistan Rupee) –...
EUR TO PKR: Today Euro rate in Pakistani Rupees on, 29th September 2021
Karachi: Today EUR to PKR (Euro Rate in Pakistan Rupee) – EURO to...
China to work with Pakistan for implementing Karachi project: spokesperson
BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying has said that China was...
USD TO SAR: Today Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal on, 29th September 2021
Today USD to SAR (Dollar rate in Saudi Riyal) – Dollar to SAR...
Telenor acquires spectrum in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan
ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has acquired additional spectrum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir...