Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30th Sept 2021

30th Sep, 2021. 03:30 am
Gold rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 30th Sept 2021 is being sold for Rs. 97480 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 113700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Check the updated price of Gold (Last Updated, 30th Sept 2021)

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 113700

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 113700 Rs. 104050 Rs. 99305
per 10 Gram Rs. 97480 Rs. 89356 Rs. 85140
per Gram Gold Rs 9731 Rs 8920 Rs 8514

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan, Karachi, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Check latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.

