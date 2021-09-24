Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today on, 24th September 2021

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

24th Sep, 2021. 11:04 am
Today Gold Rate In Saudia

SAR: Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is 210.44 Saudi Arabian Riyal/Gram 24K.

And SAR. 2,454.64 per tola. Today live gold rates in Saudi Arabia and different cities of Saudi Arabia.

Gold Price In Saudi Arabia (SAR)

Check today’s rate of Gold rates in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Riyal) (Updated, 24th September 2021).

Location 24k 10g 24k per Tola 22k 10g
Saudia SAR 2,104.68 SAR 2,454.64 SAR 1,929.29

Gold Rates are provided by International Saudi Gold Market. BOL News is a one-stop solution for Gold rates, exchange rates in Pakistan. Get the latest updates on all foreign currency exchange rates.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

14 mins ago
BTC to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistani Rupee on, 24th September 2021

Karachi: Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 Bitcoin...
26 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR on, 24th September 2021

Karachi: Today GBP to PKR (British Pound Rate in Pakistan Rupee) –...
39 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today Euro rate in Pakistani Rupees on, 24th September 2021

Karachi: Today EUR to PKR (Euro Rate in Pakistan Rupee) – EURO to...
49 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal on, 24th September 2021

Today USD to SAR (Dollar rate in Saudi Riyal) – Dollar to SAR...
59 mins ago
USD TO AED: Today Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham on, 24th September 2021

Today USD to AED (Dollar rate in UAE Dirham) – Dollar to AED...
12 hours ago
Elias Memon: Karachi Chamber will continue to provide services to the business community

Chairman of All Karachi Anjuman-e-Tajiran and President of Tariq Road Traders Alliance...