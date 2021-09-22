Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 23rd Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 23rd Sept 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96880 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 113000 per tola in Pakistan today.
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
Check the updated price of Gold (Last Updated, 23rd Sept 2021)
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 113000
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 113000
|Rs. 101742
|Rs. 97124
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 96880
|Rs. 88806
|Rs. 83270
|per Gram Gold
|Rs. 95,165
|Rs 8723
|Rs 8327
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
BOL News keeps an eye on today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan, Karachi, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Find latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.
Read More
Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 23rd September 2021
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (23rd August 2021) today 24 Carat is...
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 23rd September 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 23rd Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Prime Minister: Roads play most important role in economic development
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that roads play an important role...
Chairman FBR: Revenue increased by 41% over the prior financial year
The chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has told the...