Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 23rd Sept 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 23rd Sept 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96880 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 113000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Check the updated price of Gold (Last Updated, 23rd Sept 2021)

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 113000

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 113000 Rs. 101742 Rs. 97124
per 10 Gram Rs. 96880 Rs. 88806 Rs. 83270
per Gram Gold Rs. 95,165 Rs 8723 Rs 8327

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan, Karachi, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Find latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 23rd September 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (23rd August 2021) today 24 Carat is...
2 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 23rd September 2021

Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to...
28 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 23rd Sept 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
4 hours ago
Prime Minister: Roads play most important role in economic development

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that roads play an important role...
4 hours ago
Chairman FBR: Revenue increased by 41% over the prior financial year

The chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has told the...
4 hours ago
K-Electric has demanded to increase the price of electricity per unit

K Electric, a private power distributor in Karachi, has demanded an increase...