Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 23rd Sept 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 23rd Sept 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96880 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 113000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Check the updated price of Gold (Last Updated, 23rd Sept 2021)

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.