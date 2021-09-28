Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 29th Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 29th Sept 2021 is being sold for Rs. 97308 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 113500 per tola in Pakistan today.
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
Check the updated price of Gold (Last Updated, 29th Sept 2021)
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 113500
|Rs. 104050
|Rs. 99305
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 97308
|Rs. 89200
|Rs. 85140
|per Gram Gold
|Rs 9731
|Rs 8920
|Rs 8514
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
BOL News keeps an eye on today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan, Karachi, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Check latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.
