Price of LPG increase by rupees twenty per kg

Syed AhadWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 12:36 am
Price of LPG

Justifying the increase in the price in the global market, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs 20 per kg, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs 195 per kg while Gilgit-Baltistan and in hilly areas, it reached Rs 225 per kg.

The price of a domestic cylinder has gone up to Rs 2,300 while the price of a commercial cylinder has gone up to Rs 8,853.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

4 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 29th Sept 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
4 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 29th Sept 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 29th Sept 2021 is being sold...
3 hours ago
Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 29th Sept 2021

Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 29th...
2 hours ago
For development works of the Industry and Production Rs 1.45B has been released

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reforms, and Special Initiatives has so...
2 hours ago
Bad news piles up for UK economy before Christmas

LONDON: Britain is suffering from a wave of Brexit-and-Covid-induced crises, from runaway...
2 hours ago
FPCCI President has demanded extension of withdrawal of surcharge

FPCCI President Mian Nasir Hayat Magun has demanded that the FBR should...