Price of LPG increase by rupees twenty per kg

Justifying the increase in the price in the global market, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs 20 per kg, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs 195 per kg while Gilgit-Baltistan and in hilly areas, it reached Rs 225 per kg.

The price of a domestic cylinder has gone up to Rs 2,300 while the price of a commercial cylinder has gone up to Rs 8,853.