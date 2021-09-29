Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market on, 30th Sept 2021

KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (30th Sept 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (SAR TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 45.28 currency market on September 30th, 2021.

Today Saudi Riyal To PKR Open Market

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.