Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 12th October 2021

12th Oct, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (12th October 2021) is Rs. 98165 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 115300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan

Karachi Is the largest hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 115300 Rs. 105700 Rs. 100900
per 10 Gram Rs. 98165 Rs. 90614 Rs. 85890
per Gram Gold Rs. 8388 Rs 9061 Rs 8649

BOL News keeps an eye on latest Gold Rates in Pakistan, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Check latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

