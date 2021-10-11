Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 12th October 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (12th October 2021) is Rs. 98165 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 115300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan

Karachi Is the largest hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

