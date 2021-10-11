UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 11th October 2021
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (11th October 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 212.75 while 22k Carat is AED 200.00. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today.
Today Gold Rate In Dubai (UAE)
These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 4th October 2021)
|Location
|21k Carat
|24k Carat
|22k Carat
|UAE
|190.75 AED
|212.75 AED
|200.00 AED
Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold price in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.
