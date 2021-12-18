BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 18, 2021

IsDB to provide $180m loan for hydropower projects

ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to approve $180 million loan for the Mohmand Dam and other hydropower projects, official of the IsDB said. –HAMZA HABIB

Read more

ECC approves Rs106.1 billion for Ehsaas subsidy programme

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved Rs106.1 billion Ehsaas Targeted Commodity Subsidy Programme (ETCSP) to uplift the low-income segment of the country. –HAMZA HABIB

Read more

Germany to provide €13.5 million for afforestation Programme

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Economic Affairs and German bank signed a financing agreement for Phase-1 of billion tree afforestation support programme, a statement said on Friday. –HAMZA HABIB

Read more

TDAP to provide subsidised stalls at the Intersec 2022

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate in the Intersec 2022 with the Pakistan Pavilion, a statement said on Friday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

Large-scale manufacturing decline 1.2% in October

KARACHI: Large-scale manufacturing industries (LSMI) in October, 2021 showed big industry output inched down 1.2 per cent year-on-year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed. –JAVED MIRZA

Read more

LTO Karachi registers 53% increase in July-November collection

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has registered a sharp increase of 53 per cent during the first five months (July-November) of the fiscal year 2021/22, owing to a significant rise in the collection of both direct and indirect taxes. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

SECP takes actions against companies on illicit activities

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has initiated legal action against various companies for carrying unauthorised and illegal business activities, a SECP notice stated. –HAMZA HABIB

Read more

Pakistan’s FDI rises to $798 million in five months

KARACHI: The inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan has increased 12.3 per cent to $798 million during the first five months (July-November) of the fiscal year 2021/22, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

Govt urged to continue getting corporate guarantee in provisional assessment dispute cases

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to continue the practice of getting corporate guarantee in provisional assessment dispute cases.

Read more

Employers resent raise in key policy rate

KARACHI: The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) is completely perplexed by the central bank’s action towards the recent interest rates, a statement said.

Read more

Site Association rejects key policy rate increase

KARACHI: The Site Association of Industry (SAI) has rejected another 100 basis points rise in the interest rates and called for its immediate reversal, especially when the industry is facing forced closures due to a severe gas shortage, a statement said.

Read more

Industry concerned over halt to gas supply

KARACHI: The North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (Nkati) has expressed concern over stopping the gas supply to non-export, general industries and demanded the government to continue gas supply with required pressure to the industries, a statement said.

Read more

ECC approves Textile and Apparel Policy 2020/25 with certain conditions

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved the summary presented by the Ministry of Commerce on Textile and Apparel Policy 2020/25 with the directives to incorporate inputs of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Finance Division and meet the observations of the Power Division. –HAMZA HABIB

Read more

PPMA seeks Tarin’s help to get sales tax refund

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Association (PPMA) headed by its chairman Qazi M Manzoor at the Finance Division, a statement said. –HAMZA HABIB

Read more

Smeda’s role crucial in SME sector’s development: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said that revitalisation and strengthening of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) and the SME Bank is essential to achieve the targets of the SME policy. –HAMZA HABIB

Read more

Muhammad Asim: A successful horticulturist

Being a successful entrepreneur with over three decades of experience of working with top companies dealing in agricultural inputs, Muhammad Asim started his career as technical sales officer in Ciba-Geigy after doing master’s in agriculture from the University of Agriculture Faisalabad in 1990. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Read more