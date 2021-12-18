BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 18, 2021
IsDB to provide $180m loan for hydropower projects
ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to approve $180 million loan for the Mohmand Dam and other hydropower projects, official of the IsDB said. –HAMZA HABIB
ECC approves Rs106.1 billion for Ehsaas subsidy programme
ISLAMABAD: The government has approved Rs106.1 billion Ehsaas Targeted Commodity Subsidy Programme (ETCSP) to uplift the low-income segment of the country. –HAMZA HABIB
Germany to provide €13.5 million for afforestation Programme
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Economic Affairs and German bank signed a financing agreement for Phase-1 of billion tree afforestation support programme, a statement said on Friday. –HAMZA HABIB
TDAP to provide subsidised stalls at the Intersec 2022
KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate in the Intersec 2022 with the Pakistan Pavilion, a statement said on Friday. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Large-scale manufacturing decline 1.2% in October
KARACHI: Large-scale manufacturing industries (LSMI) in October, 2021 showed big industry output inched down 1.2 per cent year-on-year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed. –JAVED MIRZA
LTO Karachi registers 53% increase in July-November collection
KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has registered a sharp increase of 53 per cent during the first five months (July-November) of the fiscal year 2021/22, owing to a significant rise in the collection of both direct and indirect taxes. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
SECP takes actions against companies on illicit activities
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has initiated legal action against various companies for carrying unauthorised and illegal business activities, a SECP notice stated. –HAMZA HABIB
Pakistan’s FDI rises to $798 million in five months
KARACHI: The inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan has increased 12.3 per cent to $798 million during the first five months (July-November) of the fiscal year 2021/22, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
Govt urged to continue getting corporate guarantee in provisional assessment dispute cases
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to continue the practice of getting corporate guarantee in provisional assessment dispute cases.
Employers resent raise in key policy rate
KARACHI: The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) is completely perplexed by the central bank’s action towards the recent interest rates, a statement said.
Site Association rejects key policy rate increase
KARACHI: The Site Association of Industry (SAI) has rejected another 100 basis points rise in the interest rates and called for its immediate reversal, especially when the industry is facing forced closures due to a severe gas shortage, a statement said.
Industry concerned over halt to gas supply
KARACHI: The North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (Nkati) has expressed concern over stopping the gas supply to non-export, general industries and demanded the government to continue gas supply with required pressure to the industries, a statement said.
ECC approves Textile and Apparel Policy 2020/25 with certain conditions
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved the summary presented by the Ministry of Commerce on Textile and Apparel Policy 2020/25 with the directives to incorporate inputs of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Finance Division and meet the observations of the Power Division. –HAMZA HABIB
PPMA seeks Tarin’s help to get sales tax refund
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Association (PPMA) headed by its chairman Qazi M Manzoor at the Finance Division, a statement said. –HAMZA HABIB
Smeda’s role crucial in SME sector’s development: Tarin
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said that revitalisation and strengthening of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) and the SME Bank is essential to achieve the targets of the SME policy. –HAMZA HABIB
Muhammad Asim: A successful horticulturist
Being a successful entrepreneur with over three decades of experience of working with top companies dealing in agricultural inputs, Muhammad Asim started his career as technical sales officer in Ciba-Geigy after doing master’s in agriculture from the University of Agriculture Faisalabad in 1990. –IQTIDAR GILANI
