China to open green channels, facilitate forex business during Winter Olympics

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Dec, 2021. 10:13 pm

Photo: File

BEIJING — China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has approved the Bank of China, the official partner of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to open green channels for foreign exchange business related to the event.

The launch of the green channels would facilitate the opening of foreign exchange accounts, personal consumption on mobile equipment and other foreign exchange business related to the Winter Olympics, SAFE said.

According to the regulator, bonus payment and tax refund business related to the event will also be covered by the mechanism.

SAFE will continue to facilitate foreign exchange business and ensure the smooth organization of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, it said.

Read More

8 mins ago
Petroleum prices to decrease: Sources

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary of...
1 hour ago
China's cotton output slightly down in 2021

BEIJING -- China's cotton output went down slightly this year, official data...
2 hours ago
US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused...
2 hours ago
Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds: Report

SYDNEY -- Australia's agricultural industries are losing hundreds of millions of dollars...
3 hours ago
Vietnam's auto sales up 30% in November

HANOI: Nearly 38,700 units of automobile were sold in the Vietnamese market...
4 hours ago
Falling tomato prices pull down New Zealand's overall food prices

WELLINGTON -- Food prices fell 0.6 percent in November compared with last...