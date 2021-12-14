China to open green channels, facilitate forex business during Winter Olympics
BEIJING — China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has approved the Bank of China, the official partner of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to open green channels for foreign exchange business related to the event.
The launch of the green channels would facilitate the opening of foreign exchange accounts, personal consumption on mobile equipment and other foreign exchange business related to the Winter Olympics, SAFE said.
According to the regulator, bonus payment and tax refund business related to the event will also be covered by the mechanism.
SAFE will continue to facilitate foreign exchange business and ensure the smooth organization of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, it said.
Read More
Petroleum prices to decrease: Sources
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary of...
China's cotton output slightly down in 2021
BEIJING -- China's cotton output went down slightly this year, official data...
US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat
WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused...
Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds: Report
SYDNEY -- Australia's agricultural industries are losing hundreds of millions of dollars...
Vietnam's auto sales up 30% in November
HANOI: Nearly 38,700 units of automobile were sold in the Vietnamese market...