Tarin urges jewellery sector to boost exports

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has urged the jewellery industry to enhance the exports and, in this regard, the government will extend full support to them.

During a meeting with the delegation of the jewellers association at the Finance Division on Tuesday, the adviser highlighted the importance of the jewellery sector in the economy of the country and said the government is mindful of the jobs being created by this sector, besides contributing to the GDP.

The delegation highlighted the problems being faced by the jewellers community and sought support of the government to address these issues.

Tarin stressed upon the delegation to enhance the export of jewellery and issued orders for the resolution of the problems indicated by them to enable the industry to play its due role in the growth of the national economy.

He also assured the delegation that the jewellers’ problems will be resolved on a priority basis.

The delegation thanked the adviser for extending his cooperation and addressing the issues positively.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, FBR chairman and senior officers of the finance and commerce ministries attended the meeting.