Tarin urges jewellery sector to boost exports
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has urged the jewellery industry to enhance the exports and, in this regard, the government will extend full support to them.
During a meeting with the delegation of the jewellers association at the Finance Division on Tuesday, the adviser highlighted the importance of the jewellery sector in the economy of the country and said the government is mindful of the jobs being created by this sector, besides contributing to the GDP.
The delegation highlighted the problems being faced by the jewellers community and sought support of the government to address these issues.
Tarin stressed upon the delegation to enhance the export of jewellery and issued orders for the resolution of the problems indicated by them to enable the industry to play its due role in the growth of the national economy.
He also assured the delegation that the jewellers’ problems will be resolved on a priority basis.
The delegation thanked the adviser for extending his cooperation and addressing the issues positively.
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, FBR chairman and senior officers of the finance and commerce ministries attended the meeting.
Read More
Currency rates in Pakistan - 29th December 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 29th December 2021, Check...
SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 29th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal...
UAE Dirham to PKR - Today's AED TO PKR exchange rates on Dec 29, 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
Today's Gold Rate in Dubai on, 29th December 2021
UAE: Today's Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Dec 29, 2021) stands...
Today's Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on, 29th December 2021
KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rate in Pakistan on...