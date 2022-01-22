DUBAI: The Safe Developers, a boutique real estate developer in Dubai, has launched an AED150 million Gardenia Livings project in Arjan, a statement said on Saturday.

The Dubai-based Safe Developers is a subsidiary of Silgo Group, a 40 years old diversified business conglomerate based in Dubai.

Silgo Group of Companies chief executive officer Shahzad Saxena said, “Today marks an historic day for Silgo Group as our property development arm Safe Developers is launching its first project, Gardenia Livings.”

“We are excited to play our part in Dubai’s success story backed with our knowledge and experience in the construction industry of Dubai over the past 40 years. We clearly foresee a very high success rate for Safe Developers by delivering to our buyers the most value per square feet than anyone else.”

“I thank UAE leadership Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who has built a world-class infrastructure and lucrative tax-free environment for the investors,” he said.

“We also thank the Dubai Land Department which is supporting our new venture – Gardenia Livings with all permissions and guidelines. Land Department’s help fast-tracked Gardenia Livings and we are getting a series of investor and end-user enquiries,” Saxena concluded.

Safe Developers’ Dh150 million Gardenia Livings project is a residential building located in Arjan. The G+6 with features amenities project spans over 55,810 square foot, and has 156 apartments comprising 90 1BHK and 66 2BHK apartments.

Safe Developers partner Rahul Kumar Gupta said, “With the 25 years of vast experience of developing residential and commercial projects in Mumbai’s prime areas, I decided to partner with Mr. Saxena as we both have the perfect synergy of experiences in similar industries.”

“I believe with the combination of Mumbai and Dubai’s success; Gardenia Livings is a reflection of our expertise. Although Gardenia Livings is our first project, we are here to stay for long and we intend to launch two more projects in Dubai in 2022,” he added.

The press launch was attended by Silgo Group chairman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Safe Developers Shahzad Saxena, partner Rahul Kumar Gupta, business development director Amrit Saxena.

AJ Al Asmawi Group founder and chief executive officer general Abdul Jalil Mahdi Al Asmawi (Retd) was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The project is scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2023. The luxurious landmark is situated in a lush green environment at the entrance to Dubai’s Arjan, offering a lavish residential setting.