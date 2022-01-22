Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 08:50 pm

Safe Developers launches AED150 million ‘Gardenia Livings’ project in Arjan

Safe Developers launches AED150 million ‘Gardenia Livings’ project in Arjan Photo: Khaleej Times

DUBAI: The Safe Developers, a boutique real estate developer in Dubai, has launched an AED150 million Gardenia Livings project in Arjan, a statement said on Saturday.

The Dubai-based Safe Developers is a subsidiary of Silgo Group, a 40 years old diversified business conglomerate based in Dubai.

Silgo Group of Companies chief executive officer Shahzad Saxena said, “Today marks an historic day for Silgo Group as our property development arm Safe Developers is launching its first project, Gardenia Livings.”

“We are excited to play our part in Dubai’s success story backed with our knowledge and experience in the construction industry of Dubai over the past 40 years. We clearly foresee a very high success rate for Safe Developers by delivering to our buyers the most value per square feet than anyone else.”

“I thank UAE leadership Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who has built a world-class infrastructure and lucrative tax-free environment for the investors,” he said.

“We also thank the Dubai Land Department which is supporting our new venture – Gardenia Livings with all permissions and guidelines. Land Department’s help fast-tracked Gardenia Livings and we are getting a series of investor and end-user enquiries,” Saxena concluded.

Safe Developers’ Dh150 million Gardenia Livings project is a residential building located in Arjan. The G+6 with features amenities project spans over 55,810 square foot, and has 156 apartments comprising 90 1BHK and 66 2BHK apartments.

Safe Developers partner Rahul Kumar Gupta said, “With the 25 years of vast experience of developing residential and commercial projects in Mumbai’s prime areas, I decided to partner with Mr. Saxena as we both have the perfect synergy of experiences in similar industries.”

“I believe with the combination of Mumbai and Dubai’s success; Gardenia Livings is a reflection of our expertise. Although Gardenia Livings is our first project, we are here to stay for long and we intend to launch two more projects in Dubai in 2022,” he added.

The press launch was attended by Silgo Group chairman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Safe Developers Shahzad Saxena, partner Rahul Kumar Gupta, business development director Amrit Saxena.

AJ Al Asmawi Group founder and chief executive officer general Abdul Jalil Mahdi Al Asmawi (Retd) was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The project is scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2023. The luxurious landmark is situated in a lush green environment at the entrance to Dubai’s Arjan, offering a lavish residential setting.

Read More

4 hours ago
Lottery Sambad Today 22 Jan 2022, Result 1pm 6pm 8pm – Nagaland State Lottery

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 22.1.22, Live...
6 hours ago
World Bank loans South Africa $750 million to fight Covid

JOHANNESBURG: The World Bank has approved a $750-million (660-million-euro) loan to support...
6 hours ago
Davos forum to be held in person from May 22 to 26

GENEVA: The Davos summit will be held in person for the first time...
6 hours ago
Gas giants’ Myanmar exit unlikely to badly damage junta: analysts

BANGKOK: The exit of energy titans TotalEnergies and Chevron from Myanmar’s billion...
6 hours ago
PDWP approves execution of 7 uplift projects worth Rs8.910 billion

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved execution of...
8 hours ago
Sri Lankan inflation hits record 14% as food crisis worsens

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka consumer prices shot up a record 14 per cent...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

6 mins ago
Indonesia, LUMS agree to cooperate for promoting women’s empowerment

ISLAMABAD: Indonesia and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on Saturday agreed...
Ayesha Omar
6 mins ago
Ayesha Omar Latest Sizzling Pictures From Dubai Trip Goes Viral

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry,...
30 mins ago
Ahmed Ali Butt to Host Pakistan’s First Ever & Biggest Game Show for Kids “Rio Presents Bacha Log Game Show

Leading Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt will host the first program for...
Iqra Aziz
42 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s VIDEOS and PHOTOS from Thailand Vacations Goes Viral

Our very own Iqra Aziz is savouring her days in Phuket with...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement