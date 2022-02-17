Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 06:48 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSX remains under pressure; KSE-100 Index shed 243 points

Staff Reporter BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 06:48 pm
PSX

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market remained under-pressure due to inflationary concerns arising out of the higher fuel prices, as across-the-board selling was observed in the last trading hour, which led the market to close in the red zone.

An analyst at Pearl Securities said the market witnessed a lacklustre session and closed in the red.

“During the day, the market participants were perturbed by the political uncertainty at the international level between Russia and Ukraine. Moreover, the higher international oil ($94/bbl) and local oil prices (Rs159/litre) coupled with the lack of positive triggers kept the investors at bay.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index shed 0.53 per cent, or 243.7 points, to close at 45,441.1 points. The KSE-30 shares index shed 0.5 per cent, or 89.26 points, to close at 17,698.88 points.

As many as 348 scrips were active, of which 99 advanced, 229 declined and 20 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 152.86 million shares, compared with the turnover of 145.3 million shares in the last trading session.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that the stocks closed under pressure, amid slump in the global crude oil prices and weak global equities on looming Ukraine crisis.

“Surge in the industrial power tariff and reports of falling trend of textile exports on a monthly basis in January 2022 played a catalytic role in the bearish close.”

The companies that reflected the highest gains included Bhanero Textile, up Rs87.88 to close at Rs1,259.63/share; and Shield Corporation, up Rs20.31 to close at Rs291.13/share.

The companies, which reflected the most losses included Allawasaya Textile, down Rs138.01 to close at Rs1,702.22/share; and Premium Textile, down Rs58.8 to close at Rs725.2/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 16.15 million shares. The scrip shed six paisas to close at Rs1.96/share; followed by Hum Network with a turnover of 14.43 million shares. It shed 24 paisas to close at Rs7.26/share. Telecard Limited remained the third with a turnover of 10.4 million shares. It shed 68 paisas to finish at Rs16.1/share.

Read More

3 hours ago
Suzuki may begin bookings for the new Swift as early as next week.

The approaching release of the new Suzuki Swift is causing quite a...
4 hours ago
LTO Karachi establishes POS monitoring room

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has established a fully automated,...
4 hours ago
SBP expands export finance facility to encourage timely inflows

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday enhanced the scope...
4 hours ago
Unisame facilitates Hasan Faraz on taking charge of Maersk area head

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has felicitated Hasan...
4 hours ago
Yellen acknowledges 'some global fallout' from any Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says “some global fallout” would result...
4 hours ago
Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022

PARIS: European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after two...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
13 mins ago
The settlement of Prince Andrew raises safety concerns: ‘Where will he live?’

Experts weigh in on Prince Andrew's ideas for alternative lodgings following the...
Ghost Shark
15 mins ago
Newly born ‘Ghost Shark’ baby spotted by scientists

At a depth of 1.2 kilometres off the east coast of New...
Bill Gates
22 mins ago
How wealthy is Bill Gates in comparison to Pakistan?

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has visited Pakistan for the first time....
28 mins ago
Murad says no nefarious drive stops him from speaking against corruption & corrupt people

Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed has vowed to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600