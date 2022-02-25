Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:33 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Rupee falls for second straight day against dollar

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:33 pm
Rupee
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The rupee fell for the second straight day against the dollar on Friday as Russian attacks on Ukraine intensified.

The rupee fell 72 paisas against the dollar to close at Rs177.11 from previous day’s closing of Rs176.39 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The Russian invasion of its neighbouring country escalated the oil prices in the international markets whose impact is directly seen on the local currency as Pakistan is a net importer of petroleum products.

The rupee during the last two days fell 95 paisas since the launch of Russian strikes, as a result the international oil prices touched around $103 per barrel.

Besides, the impact of high oil prices and the ballooning current account deficit also kept the rupee under pressure during the day.

The country’s current account deficit (CAD) surged to its highest ever monthly deficit of $2.6 billion in January 2022 ($1.9 billion in December 2021) taking the CAD to $11.6 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The experts said that scheduled repayments of the government for foreign debt had also pressured the rupee.

The liquid foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan declined by $264 million to $23.226 billion by the week ended February 18, 2022. The foreign exchange reserves of the country were $23.49 billion by the week ended February 11, 2022.

The official reserves of the State Bank fell by $289 million to $16.807 billion by the week ended February 18, 2022, as compared with $17.096 billion a week ago.

The rupee remained under pressure since the start of the current fiscal year. The local unit recorded a decline of Rs19.57 or 12.42 per cent, from Rs157.54 on June 30, 2021 to the present level of Rs177.11. The local currency fell to the record low at Rs178.24 against the dollar on December 29, 2021.

At the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs177.5 and Rs179 at 5:45pm PST.

Read More

21 mins ago
PPL posts Rs14.71 billion profit in second quarter FY22

KARACHI: The unconsolidated profit after tax of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) showed...
30 mins ago
Indonesia, Iran diplomats inaugurate Consumer Products exhibition at Expo Centre

KARACHI: Counsel General of Indonesia Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat has said that...
37 mins ago
Traders suggest Lahore markets’ beautification project

LAHORE: A delegation of traders led by Chief Minister’s Coordinator for Trade...
4 hours ago
Indus Motor posts Rs10.17 earnings in the first half of FY22

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited (INDU) earnings recorded a growth of 111...
4 hours ago
Standard Chartered records Rs24.8 billion profit before tax in 2021

KARACHI: The profit before tax of Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL)...
5 hours ago
'Chinese-funded companies in Pakistan committed to corporate social responsibility'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Sindh CM Murad invites Dutch firms to set up ‘waste-to-energy’ projects in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited Netherlands top companies...
Meezan Bank
4 mins ago
Meezan Bank disburses Rs1 billion under Kamyab Jawan Programme

KARACHI: Meezan Bank became the first and only Islamic bank to disburse...
LCCI
8 mins ago
LCCI for signing free trade agreements with Iran

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nauman Kabir has...
Neelam Muneer looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot
12 mins ago
Neelam Muneer looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

Neelam Muneer Khan is a Pakistani actress. She worked in several Pakistani...
Adsence Ad 300X600