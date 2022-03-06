Dawood Hercules Corporation (DH Corp) is a publicly listed investment and holding company headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan.

DH Corp governs direct financially and operationally over its two subsidiaries Engro Corporation and EmpiricAI and holds through the majority of voting rights the decision-making power at the companies’ boards of directors.

Engro Corporation is a conglomerate with the subsidiaries itself. Its activities span from production of fertilisers, foods, chemicals to energy, petrochemicals and telecommunication infrastructure.

DH Corp started investing into Engro and became the single largest shareholder in the late 90s.

EmpiricAI, founded in June 2020, develops Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the industrial sector.

Through common directorship of DH Corp are the following companies associated with it:

Cyan, the former Central Insurance Company got renamed in 2011, is an equity investment company. As a public listed company, Cyan invests in companies with high growth potential. The company’s three main principal lines of business include investment in public equities, equity investment in private companies and strategic advisory services.

Inbox Business Technologies had initially started its operations as a computer assembly business in 2001. Inbox has partnerships with leading global IT companies, which included Huawei, Oracle, and Microsoft Corporation. It is the largest domestic revenue-generating IT company.

Dawood Lawrencepur Limited (DLL), used to be a leading textile company with factories in Burewala and Karachi shut its textile business and was restyled in 2004 to become a holding company for two renewable energy projects.

Tenaga Generasi Limited (TGL), a Malaysian company, incorporated in Pakistan in 2004 to implement a 50MW wind power plant. TGL runs a wind power plant in Sindh and was acquired by DLL in 2008.

Reon Energy is DLL’s subsidiary actively engaged in solar power, energy storage, electric vehicle charging and digitalisation of energy assets. It is one of Pakistan’s leading industrial renewable energy specialist. Its portfolio includes cement, oil and gas, coal mining, steel, textile, dairy and telecommunications.