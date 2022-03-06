Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Javed Mirza Web Editor

06th Mar, 2022. 10:06 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Dawood Hercules Corporation

Javed Mirza Web Editor

06th Mar, 2022. 10:06 am
dawood hercules
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Dawood Hercules Corporation (DH Corp) is a publicly listed investment and holding company headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan.

DH Corp governs direct financially and operationally over its two subsidiaries Engro Corporation and EmpiricAI and holds through the majority of voting rights the decision-making power at the companies’ boards of directors.

Engro Corporation is a conglomerate with the subsidiaries itself. Its activities span from production of fertilisers, foods, chemicals to energy, petrochemicals and telecommunication infrastructure.

DH Corp started investing into Engro and became the single largest shareholder in the late 90s.

EmpiricAI, founded in June 2020, develops Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the industrial sector.

Through common directorship of DH Corp are the following companies associated with it:

Cyan, the former Central Insurance Company got renamed in 2011, is an equity investment company. As a public listed company, Cyan invests in companies with high growth potential. The company’s three main principal lines of business include investment in public equities, equity investment in private companies and strategic advisory services.

Inbox Business Technologies had initially started its operations as a computer assembly business in 2001. Inbox has partnerships with leading global IT companies, which included Huawei, Oracle, and Microsoft Corporation. It is the largest domestic revenue-generating IT company.

Dawood Lawrencepur Limited (DLL), used to be a leading textile company with factories in Burewala and Karachi shut its textile business and was restyled in 2004 to become a holding company for two renewable energy projects.

Tenaga Generasi Limited (TGL), a Malaysian company, incorporated in Pakistan in 2004 to implement a 50MW wind power plant. TGL runs a wind power plant in Sindh and was acquired by DLL in 2008.

Reon Energy is DLL’s subsidiary actively engaged in solar power, energy storage, electric vehicle charging and digitalisation of energy assets. It is one of Pakistan’s leading industrial renewable energy specialist. Its portfolio includes cement, oil and gas, coal mining, steel, textile, dairy and telecommunications.

Read More

8 mins ago
The economic flip of invasion

KARACHI: The global economic outlook turned gloomy soon after Russian forces marched...
10 mins ago
Bidstack, Pakistani mobile game developer sign deal

KARACHI: Bidstack Group Plc, the native in-game advertising group, announced a new...
12 mins ago
MMBL’s financial inclusion initiative lauded

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank (MMBL) showcased its digital...
14 mins ago
Zindigi brings financial empowerment to youth

LAHORE: Zindigi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of...
16 mins ago
EBM exhibits new products range at Gulfood 2022

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) participated in the Gulfood Exhibition 2022 where...
18 mins ago
Telenor Pakistan unveils 7th cohort of Naya Aghaaz

LAHORE: Telenor Pakistan has launched its seventh cohort of the Naya Aghaz...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

pakistan
2 mins ago
Pakistan’s macro fundamentals still fragile

From the vantage of the equity market, we expect the recent political...
rupee
4 mins ago
Rupee likely to remain unstable next week

KARACHI: The rupee is likely to remain unstable next week due to...
pakistan stocks
6 mins ago
E&P companies to remain on investors’ radar at PSX

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse increased 1.3 per cent during the week ended...
economic
8 mins ago
The economic flip of invasion

KARACHI: The global economic outlook turned gloomy soon after Russian forces marched...
Adsence Ad 300X600