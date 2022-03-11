Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 06:54 am
Gold Rate in UAE for, 11th March 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (11th, March 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 242.00, while 22k Carat gold price is AED 227.25.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED 242.00 from previous day’s AED 240.50.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) appreciated to AED 227.25 from previous day’s AED 226.00.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 11th, March. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
March 11 7,336.33 242.00 227.25 217.00 186.00

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

