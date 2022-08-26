Bykea’s car-hailing service to compete with Careem and InDriver.

Bykea has made its car-hailing service available in Pakistan.

The company gathered $10 million from its current partners to take advantage of the country’s expanding demand.

The business has more than 1.7 million active monthly customers and more than 60,000 driver partners.

“Hum honay walay hain 2 se 4,” stated the company’s social media post earlier this week as it previewed the debut.

The company’s new tagline, “Hum ho gaye hain 2 se 4,” has announced the debut of its new service.

The service has only been made available by Bykea in Karachi and Islamabad so far, but it will likely be expanded in the coming months.

The ride-hailing business now faces competition from Careem, Uber, and InDriver, all of which have existing services for renting both cars and bikes.

Bykea’s customer base and revenue have significantly increased since the increase in fuel prices, which most likely made it possible for the business to extend its offerings.

According to a news publication’s story, Bykea gathered $10 million from its current partners to take advantage of the country’s expanding demand.

The business has more than 1.7 million active monthly customers and more than 60,000 driver-partners throughout many major cities in Pakistan.

According to the executive chairman of Bykea, Jonas Eichhorst, “We see a tremendous opportunity to assist the middle class by providing simple, cost-effective, and practical transport and logistics solutions.”

The fact that Bykea’s customer base is rapidly expanding and that it has launched a new business show the effectiveness of this strategy.

