  • Government appoints Zubair Imam Malik as Pakistan’s HIC in Angola
Government appoints Zubair Imam Malik as Pakistan’s HIC in Angola

  • Zubair Imam Malik is the Director of Popular Group of Industries.
  • He has been appointed Honorary Investment Counsellor (HIC) in Angola.
  • The business community has expressed satisfaction over the appointment of Malik.
The Government of Pakistan has appointed a prominent businessman, Zubair Imam Malik as an Honorary Investment Counsellor (HIC) in Angola.

Zubair Imam Malik is the Director of Popular Group of Industries. The notification for his appointment has been issued by the Prime Minister’s office.

The business community has expressed satisfaction over the appointment of Malik and has hailed the decision as welcome.

Federal Board of Investment (BoI) has expressed confidence on his appointment and congratulated him stating that the board is confident of the fact that his vast experience and selfless effort will go a long way in substantially improving the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow from Angola.

The Republic of Angola is a country located on the west coast of Southern Africa and a member of the United Nations, OPEC, African Union, the Community of Portuguese Language Countries, and the Southern African Development Community.

 

