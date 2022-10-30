ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Eherium Price, 31st Oct 2022
The Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan has been made public by Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), which introduced the new motorcycle on Friday as a replacement for the Suzuki GS 150 Special Edition (SE), which was discontinued a few months ago.
Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 359,000/-
Three hues, including the widely popular motorcycle colors of black, red, and blue, are offered for the Suzuki GSX 125. Unlike Yamaha’s YBR 125 G, which offers a Matte Grey option and has been quite popular for being something different in the market, the manufacturer has not introduced any distinctive colors.
Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) first unveiled the Suzuki GSX 125 a few months ago at the Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2022, but it has taken some time for the company to actually introduce the motorcycle in Pakistan, particularly after discontinuing the GS 150 SE, which was very well-liked by motorcycle enthusiasts.
