Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Tax hike to benefit illicit cigarette manufacturers
Tax hike to benefit illicit cigarette manufacturers

Tax hike to benefit illicit cigarette manufacturers

Articles
Advertisement
Tax hike to benefit illicit cigarette manufacturers

Tax hike to benefit illicit cigarette manufacturers

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The proposed unprecedented tax hike for the tax-paying tobacco companies will effectively benefit the already vast illicit cigarette manufacturers in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Philip Morris Pakistan Limited said that this will also lead to significant shortfalls in the government revenues, as the volumes will massively shift from the tax paid sector to the non-tax paid sector, as often seen in the past.

During the period 2019/21, the federal excise duty increase was 26 per cent. During the current fiscal year 2022/23, the federal excise duty on cigarettes was already increased 25 per cent.

The latest announcement to increase the federal excise duty on cigarettes by over 150 per cent will result in a price impact of more than 250 per cent for the consumers, he added.

Also Read

Worker teaching man who refuse to put out cigarette: Watch
Worker teaching man who refuse to put out cigarette: Watch

Worker teaching man who refuse to put out the cigarette. The answer...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 16th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 16th Feb 2023
The Future Summit starts in Karachi
The Future Summit starts in Karachi
PSX remains volatile due to uncertainty over ‘mini-budget’
PSX remains volatile due to uncertainty over ‘mini-budget’
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 15 February 2023
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 15 February 2023
Rupee recovers to Rs265.38 against dollar
Rupee recovers to Rs265.38 against dollar
World’s largest tech event ‘LEAP’ organised in Saudi Arabia
World’s largest tech event ‘LEAP’ organised in Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story