Petrol pumps strike: Dealers defer countrywide strike of Petrol till Monday

Rupee Falls 6th Day in a Row Against US Dollar
The Pakistani rupee close the week with losses against the US Dollar...
Petrol pumps strike: On Friday Petroleum dealers decided to defer a nationwide strike they initially planned to begin tomorrow for two more days after a meeting with Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik.
Starting tomorrow, fuel station operators are going on an indefinite strike. They want their profit margin to increase from 2.4% to 5%, which is more than double the current level.
“Petrol stations will remain closed until our demands are met,” Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Information Secretary Noman Ali Butt reportedly.
In a press release, the association mentioned that operators’ businesses were affected by high interest rates and inflation. They also requested an increase in the dealership margin.
