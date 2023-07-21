Advertisement
Petrol pumps strike: Dealers defer countrywide strike of Petrol till Monday

Petrol pumps strike: Dealers defer countrywide strike of Petrol till Monday
Petrol pumps strike: On Friday Petroleum dealers  decided to defer a nationwide strike they initially planned to begin tomorrow for two more days after a meeting with Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik.

Starting tomorrow, fuel station operators are going on an indefinite strike. They want their profit margin to increase from 2.4% to 5%, which is more than double the current level.

“Petrol stations will remain closed until our demands are met,” Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Information Secretary Noman Ali Butt reportedly.

In a press release, the association mentioned that operators’ businesses were affected by high interest rates and inflation. They also requested an increase in the dealership margin.

