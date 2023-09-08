NEPRA approves another hike in power tariff.

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the increase in power tariff for electricity consumers by Rs 0.46 per unit.

According to a notification, the power regulatory authority approved the increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of July.

The increase would be applied to the bills for the month of September. However, the hike will not be applicable to Lifeline and K-Electric customers.

Earlier, NEPRA approved Rs1.11 per unit increase in tariff for hydropower electricity. The new price of hydropower unit has been increased to Rs4.96 from previous Rs3.85 for the period of 2022-23.

The regulatory authority also ordered the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) to conduct the capacity status of WAPDA hydropower stations. It directed that the capacity status should be conducted separately and the report of all the stations should be submitted to NEPRA.

The increase in the hydropower tariff comes as people in different cities of Pakistan are protesting against the inflated electricity after receiving massive bills.

