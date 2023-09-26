Suzuki Gixxer 250 Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki 150 Price in Pakistan July 2023
Suzuki, a renowned Japanese automotive manufacturer with a rich history spanning back to its founding in 1909, has earned a global reputation for producing exceptional bikes and cars. Suzuki has always been at the forefront of innovation and cutting-edge technology, making it a highly respected player in the industry.
Suzuki has consistently raised the bar in terms of technological advancement and innovation, with the Suzuki Gixxer 250 serving as a prime example. But why should you consider owning one? There are several compelling reasons to keep in mind before making your decision.
The Gixxer 250’s 4-stroke oil-cooled SOHC engine makes it an excellent choice for beginners. With a displacement of 250cc, it provides ample power for newcomers exploring the world of sport bikes.
Aesthetics
The Gixxer 250 boasts a stunning design with a sporty aesthetic that appeals to most enthusiasts seeking a sports bike.
Versatility
Whether you’re planning a leisurely ride after a long day at work or embarking on a thrilling adventure, this bike is well-suited for both short rides and extended journeys.
Reliability
Suzuki’s reputation as a globally trusted and longstanding manufacturer ensures that your Suzuki Gixxer 250 will start and run smoothly, providing you with peace of mind.
Heritage
While the Gixxer 250 competes in a competitive price range with other bikes, the Suzuki name carries a legacy of heritage and confidence in your purchase.
The Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price in Pakistan is estimated to be around PKR 1.4 million. However, please note that this is the ex-showroom price, and the bike is not readily available in Pakistan. To acquire it, you would need to import it from other countries, incurring additional costs.
Engine
The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is equipped with a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, oil-cooled SOHC engine that boasts a displacement of 250cc.
Transmission
Unlike the typical 4-speed transmission, the Gixxer 250 features a 6-speed constant mesh transmission, aligning with its top speed of 148 km/h.
Body
The bike’s striking design, characterized by sleek lines and appealing curves, is truly captivating. The Gixxer 250 showcases a bold and aggressive aesthetic, accentuated by its eye-catching graphics and streamlined contours.
|Engine Type
|4-Cycle, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
|Valve System
|SOHC
|Displacement
|249cm³
|Bore x Stroke
|76mm x 54.9mm
|Engine Output
|26.5ps@9300rpm
|Torque
|22.2Nm@7300rpm
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection
|Starter System
|ELECTRIC
|Transmission Type
|6 Speed, MT
|Wheels
|CAST
|Overall Length
|2010mm
|Overall Height
|1035mm
|Ground Clearance
|165mm
|Seat Height
|800mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|12 L
|Overall Width (GIXXER SF 250)
|740mm
|Front
|Telescopic
|Rear
|Swing arm
|Front
|110/70R17M/C 54S
|Rear
|150/60R17M/C 66S
|Front
|Disc
|Rear
|Disc
