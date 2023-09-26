Suzuki Gixxer 250 Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki, a renowned Japanese automotive manufacturer with a rich history spanning back to its founding in 1909, has earned a global reputation for producing exceptional bikes and cars. Suzuki has always been at the forefront of innovation and cutting-edge technology, making it a highly respected player in the industry.

Suzuki has consistently raised the bar in terms of technological advancement and innovation, with the Suzuki Gixxer 250 serving as a prime example. But why should you consider owning one? There are several compelling reasons to keep in mind before making your decision.

Reasons to Consider

Engine

The Gixxer 250’s 4-stroke oil-cooled SOHC engine makes it an excellent choice for beginners. With a displacement of 250cc, it provides ample power for newcomers exploring the world of sport bikes.

Aesthetics

The Gixxer 250 boasts a stunning design with a sporty aesthetic that appeals to most enthusiasts seeking a sports bike.

Versatility

Whether you’re planning a leisurely ride after a long day at work or embarking on a thrilling adventure, this bike is well-suited for both short rides and extended journeys.

Reliability

Suzuki’s reputation as a globally trusted and longstanding manufacturer ensures that your Suzuki Gixxer 250 will start and run smoothly, providing you with peace of mind.

Heritage

While the Gixxer 250 competes in a competitive price range with other bikes, the Suzuki name carries a legacy of heritage and confidence in your purchase.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price in Pakistan

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price in Pakistan is estimated to be around PKR 1.4 million. However, please note that this is the ex-showroom price, and the bike is not readily available in Pakistan. To acquire it, you would need to import it from other countries, incurring additional costs.

Specifications

Engine

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is equipped with a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, oil-cooled SOHC engine that boasts a displacement of 250cc.

Transmission

Unlike the typical 4-speed transmission, the Gixxer 250 features a 6-speed constant mesh transmission, aligning with its top speed of 148 km/h.

Body

The bike’s striking design, characterized by sleek lines and appealing curves, is truly captivating. The Gixxer 250 showcases a bold and aggressive aesthetic, accentuated by its eye-catching graphics and streamlined contours.

Detailed Specifications

ENGINE

Engine Type 4-Cycle, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled Valve System SOHC Displacement 249cm³ Bore x Stroke 76mm x 54.9mm Engine Output 26.5ps@9300rpm Torque 22.2Nm@7300rpm Fuel System Fuel Injection Starter System ELECTRIC Transmission Type 6 Speed, MT

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Wheels CAST Overall Length 2010mm Overall Height 1035mm Ground Clearance 165mm Seat Height 800mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12 L Overall Width (GIXXER SF 250) 740mm

SUSPENSION

Front Telescopic Rear Swing arm

TYRES SIZE

Front 110/70R17M/C 54S Rear 150/60R17M/C 66S

BRAKES

Front Disc Rear Disc

