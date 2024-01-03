Islamabad Capital Police launches virtual driving license service

Residents of Islamabad now have the option to obtain their driving licenses conveniently from their homes, thanks to the introduction of an online service by the Capital Police.

The online facility has been introduced upon the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, according to a public relations officer.

The officer added that the virtual driving license is specifically designed for residents of the federal capital. To obtain their virtual licenses, citizens can visit the official website and input their National Identity Card number, driving license number, and expiration date.

According to the Islamabad police official, this endeavor is intended to streamline the procedure for acquiring driving licenses. Furthermore, citizens have the opportunity to conveniently renew their driving licenses online through this initiative.

The initiative aims to simplify the process of getting and renewing driving licenses for citizens. Particularly, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 48,347 new driving licenses, renewed 20,375 licenses, and granted 95,333 learner permits in 2023.

Additionally, the ITP successfully announced an worldwide recognized driving license in two languages last year.