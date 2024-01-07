Toyota CHR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Toyota’s C-HR (Coupe High Rider) has made a significant impact on the global automotive market with its distinctive design and innovative features. In Pakistan, the Toyota C-HR has become a symbol of style and performance, attracting consumers looking for a blend of sophistication and cutting-edge technology.

Engine and Performance

The Toyota C-HR is equipped with a powerful 1.2-liter or 1.8-liter turbocharged engine, delivering a dynamic and responsive driving experience.

With a focus on fuel efficiency, the C-HR’s engine is designed to provide a balance between performance and eco-friendliness.

Transmission Options

Advertisement

The C-HR offers a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth and seamless gear transitions, contributing to a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Hybrid Technology

In some variants, Toyota offers a hybrid version of the C-HR, incorporating its renowned Hybrid Synergy Drive technology.

The hybrid variant enhances fuel efficiency and reduces carbon emissions, aligning with the global shift towards environmentally friendly vehicles.

Exterior Design

The Toyota C-HR stands out with its avant-garde exterior design, featuring a coupe-like silhouette and bold, angular lines. Distinctive elements such as the floating roof, sculpted LED headlights, and a striking front grille contribute to the C-HR’s modern and edgy aesthetic.

Advertisement

Interior Features and Comfort

Inside, the C-HR offers a comfortable and well-appointed cabin with premium materials and finishes. Features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunction steering wheel enhance the overall driving experience.

Safety and Driver-Assistance Features

Toyota prioritizes safety, and the C-HR reflects this commitment with a comprehensive suite of safety features. Standard safety features include multiple airbags, the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Toyota’s Safety Sense P, which includes pre-collision systems, lane departure alerts, and adaptive cruise control.

Also Read Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update The Suzuki Wagon R has been a popular choice among Pakistani car...

Wheels and suspension

Advertisement

The C-HR is equipped with well-designed alloy wheels that complement its overall aesthetic and contribute to a smooth and stable ride. The suspension system is tuned for a balance between comfort and handling, ensuring a pleasant driving experience in various road conditions.

Toyota CHR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Price* Toyota C-HR 1.2 Turbo 1197 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 5,650,000 Toyota C-HR G Advertisement 1797 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 6,985,000 Toyota C-HR G-LED 1797 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 7,902,000 Toyota C-HR Koba 1798 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 11,920,000 Toyota C-HR S Advertisement 1800 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 7,320,000 Toyota C-HR S-LED 1797 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 7,526,000

Advertisement

Toyota CHR Key specifications

Price 54.5 – 95.0 lacs Body Type Crossover Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4385 x 1795 x 1550 mm Ground Clearance 138 – 175 mm Displacement 1197 – 1800 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 96 – 122 hp Torque 142 – 185 Nm Boot Space 0 – 377 L Kerb Weight 0 – 1440 KG Fuel Type Hybrid Mileage 13 – 27 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 40 – 50 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 170 – 200 KM/H Tyre Size 225/50/18