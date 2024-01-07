Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement

Toyota CHR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Toyota’s C-HR (Coupe High Rider) has made a significant impact on the global automotive market with its distinctive design and innovative features. In Pakistan, the Toyota C-HR has become a symbol of style and performance, attracting consumers looking for a blend of sophistication and cutting-edge technology.

Engine and Performance

The Toyota C-HR is equipped with a powerful 1.2-liter or 1.8-liter turbocharged engine, delivering a dynamic and responsive driving experience.

With a focus on fuel efficiency, the C-HR’s engine is designed to provide a balance between performance and eco-friendliness.

Transmission Options

Advertisement

The C-HR offers a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth and seamless gear transitions, contributing to a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Hybrid Technology

In some variants, Toyota offers a hybrid version of the C-HR, incorporating its renowned Hybrid Synergy Drive technology.

The hybrid variant enhances fuel efficiency and reduces carbon emissions, aligning with the global shift towards environmentally friendly vehicles.

Exterior Design

The Toyota C-HR stands out with its avant-garde exterior design, featuring a coupe-like silhouette and bold, angular lines. Distinctive elements such as the floating roof, sculpted LED headlights, and a striking front grille contribute to the C-HR’s modern and edgy aesthetic.

Advertisement

Interior Features and Comfort

Inside, the C-HR offers a comfortable and well-appointed cabin with premium materials and finishes. Features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunction steering wheel enhance the overall driving experience.

Safety and Driver-Assistance Features

Toyota prioritizes safety, and the C-HR reflects this commitment with a comprehensive suite of safety features. Standard safety features include multiple airbags, the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Toyota’s Safety Sense P, which includes pre-collision systems, lane departure alerts, and adaptive cruise control.

Also Read

Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Suzuki Wagon R has been a popular choice among Pakistani car...

Wheels and suspension

Advertisement

The C-HR is equipped with well-designed alloy wheels that complement its overall aesthetic and contribute to a smooth and stable ride. The suspension system is tuned for a balance between comfort and handling, ensuring a pleasant driving experience in various road conditions.

Toyota CHR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsPrice*

Toyota C-HR 1.2 Turbo

1197 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 5,650,000

Toyota C-HR G

Advertisement

1797 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 6,985,000

Toyota C-HR G-LED

1797 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 7,902,000

Toyota C-HR Koba

1798 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 11,920,000

Toyota C-HR S

Advertisement

1800 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 7,320,000

Toyota C-HR S-LED

1797 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 7,526,000
Advertisement

Toyota CHR Key specifications

Price54.5 – 95.0 lacs
Body TypeCrossover
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4385 x 1795 x 1550 mm
Ground Clearance138 – 175 mm
Displacement1197 – 1800 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power96 – 122 hp
Torque142 – 185 Nm
Boot Space0 – 377 L
Kerb Weight0 – 1440 KG
Fuel TypeHybrid
Mileage13 – 27 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity40 – 50 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed170 – 200 KM/H
Tyre Size225/50/18

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story