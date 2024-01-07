Toyota CHR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
The Suzuki Wagon R has been a popular choice among Pakistani car...
Toyota’s C-HR (Coupe High Rider) has made a significant impact on the global automotive market with its distinctive design and innovative features. In Pakistan, the Toyota C-HR has become a symbol of style and performance, attracting consumers looking for a blend of sophistication and cutting-edge technology.
The Toyota C-HR is equipped with a powerful 1.2-liter or 1.8-liter turbocharged engine, delivering a dynamic and responsive driving experience.
With a focus on fuel efficiency, the C-HR’s engine is designed to provide a balance between performance and eco-friendliness.
The C-HR offers a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth and seamless gear transitions, contributing to a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
In some variants, Toyota offers a hybrid version of the C-HR, incorporating its renowned Hybrid Synergy Drive technology.
The hybrid variant enhances fuel efficiency and reduces carbon emissions, aligning with the global shift towards environmentally friendly vehicles.
The Toyota C-HR stands out with its avant-garde exterior design, featuring a coupe-like silhouette and bold, angular lines. Distinctive elements such as the floating roof, sculpted LED headlights, and a striking front grille contribute to the C-HR’s modern and edgy aesthetic.
Inside, the C-HR offers a comfortable and well-appointed cabin with premium materials and finishes. Features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunction steering wheel enhance the overall driving experience.
Toyota prioritizes safety, and the C-HR reflects this commitment with a comprehensive suite of safety features. Standard safety features include multiple airbags, the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Toyota’s Safety Sense P, which includes pre-collision systems, lane departure alerts, and adaptive cruise control.
The C-HR is equipped with well-designed alloy wheels that complement its overall aesthetic and contribute to a smooth and stable ride. The suspension system is tuned for a balance between comfort and handling, ensuring a pleasant driving experience in various road conditions.
|Variants
|Price*
Toyota C-HR 1.2 Turbo
1197 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 5,650,000
Toyota C-HR G
Advertisement
1797 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 6,985,000
Toyota C-HR G-LED
1797 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 7,902,000
Toyota C-HR Koba
1798 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 11,920,000
Toyota C-HR S
Advertisement
1800 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 7,320,000
Toyota C-HR S-LED
1797 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 7,526,000
|Price
|54.5 – 95.0 lacs
|Body Type
|Crossover
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4385 x 1795 x 1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 – 175 mm
|Displacement
|1197 – 1800 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|96 – 122 hp
|Torque
|142 – 185 Nm
|Boot Space
|0 – 377 L
|Kerb Weight
|0 – 1440 KG
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid
|Mileage
|13 – 27 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 – 50 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|170 – 200 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|225/50/18
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.