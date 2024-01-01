Toyota Harrier new Price in Pakistan 2024

The Toyota Harrier, a well-liked mid-size crossover SUV recognized for its stylish design, impressive performance, and advanced features, will be the focus of our discussion

We will explore the pricing information and specifications of the Toyota Harrier in Pakistan.

Toyota Harrier: A Midsize Crossover SUV

Toyota Harrier was launched in 1997 and is going through its fourth generation which was launched in 2020. Initially designed for the Japanese market, it is now accessible in various countries.

Although not produced officially in Pakistan it is imported from other nations. Especially, the Toyota Harrier is marketed in North America under the name Toyota Venza, featuring some differences in appearance. In Pakistan, the Toyota Harrier is offered in a single variant.

Toyota Harrier Price in Pakistan

Toyota Harrier Price in Pakistan starts around PKR 11,000,000 for the third-gen and goes up to PKR 23,000,000.

As the Toyota Harrier is not produced but imported that is why the price may vary depending on the generation, condition, registration year and many other factors.

Specifications

Engine

The third-generation Toyota Harrier comes with a powerful Hybrid Engine but is also available in only petrol engines but not in quantity. The Petrol variant comes with an engine capable of producing 3000 cc displacement whereas the hybrid variant features an engine capacity of 2500 cc.

Exterior

The exterior of the Toyota Harrier is graceful and dynamic. Featuring shiny lines and a unique framework it surely is a head-turner on the road. This SUV is designed to make a statement wherever it goes with its bold design.

The LED headlights and back light add to the overall demand of the vehicle.

Interior

Step inside the Toyota Harrier, and you will be greeted by a large and comfortable cabin. The SUV offers relaxed seating for five occupants, with sufficient legroom and headroom.

The interior is crafted with high-quality materials and is packed with advanced features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, premium audio system, and leather upholstery.

Key Specifications

Engine Model 2AZ-FE Maximum Power 160ps(118kW)/5600rpm Displacement 2362cc Compression Ratio 9.6 Fuel Supply Equipment – Fuel Type – Cylinders – Maximum Torque 22.5kg・m(221N・m)/4000rpm Bore×Stroke 88.5mm×96.0mm Charger – Fuel Tank Equipment 72L

Suspension

Steering System – Suspension System(front) – Breaking System(front) – Tires Size(front) 225/65R17 Minimum Turning Radius 5.7m Suspension System(rear) – Breaking System(rear) – Tires Size(rear) 225/65R17

Drivetrain

Driving Wheel FF Transmission 4AT LSD Gear_ratio 1st Gear3.9432nd Gear2.197 3rd Gear1.413 4th Gear1.020 Reverse3.145 Final Drive Gear Ratio 3.120

