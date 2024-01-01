Toyota Harrier new Price in Pakistan 2024

Toyota Sienta latest price in Pakistan 2024 & specifications
If you are searching for 7-seater multifunctional conveyance, consider buying a Toyota...
The Toyota Harrier, a well-liked mid-size crossover SUV recognized for its stylish design, impressive performance, and advanced features, will be the focus of our discussion
We will explore the pricing information and specifications of the Toyota Harrier in Pakistan.
Toyota Harrier was launched in 1997 and is going through its fourth generation which was launched in 2020. Initially designed for the Japanese market, it is now accessible in various countries.
Although not produced officially in Pakistan it is imported from other nations. Especially, the Toyota Harrier is marketed in North America under the name Toyota Venza, featuring some differences in appearance. In Pakistan, the Toyota Harrier is offered in a single variant.
Toyota Harrier Price in Pakistan starts around PKR 11,000,000 for the third-gen and goes up to PKR 23,000,000.
As the Toyota Harrier is not produced but imported that is why the price may vary depending on the generation, condition, registration year and many other factors.
The third-generation Toyota Harrier comes with a powerful Hybrid Engine but is also available in only petrol engines but not in quantity. The Petrol variant comes with an engine capable of producing 3000 cc displacement whereas the hybrid variant features an engine capacity of 2500 cc.
The exterior of the Toyota Harrier is graceful and dynamic. Featuring shiny lines and a unique framework it surely is a head-turner on the road. This SUV is designed to make a statement wherever it goes with its bold design.
The LED headlights and back light add to the overall demand of the vehicle.
Step inside the Toyota Harrier, and you will be greeted by a large and comfortable cabin. The SUV offers relaxed seating for five occupants, with sufficient legroom and headroom.
The interior is crafted with high-quality materials and is packed with advanced features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, premium audio system, and leather upholstery.
|Engine Model
|2AZ-FE
|Maximum Power
|160ps(118kW)/5600rpm
|Displacement
|2362cc
|Compression Ratio
|9.6
|Fuel Supply Equipment
|–
|Fuel Type
|–
|Cylinders
|–
|Maximum Torque
|22.5kg・m(221N・m)/4000rpm
|Bore×Stroke
|88.5mm×96.0mm
|Charger
|–
|Fuel Tank Equipment
|72L
|Steering System
|–
|Suspension System(front)
|–
|Breaking System(front)
|–
|Tires Size(front)
|225/65R17
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.7m
|Suspension System(rear)
|–
|Breaking System(rear)
|–
|Tires Size(rear)
|225/65R17
|Driving Wheel
|FF
|Transmission
|4AT
|LSD
|Gear_ratio
|1st Gear3.9432nd Gear2.197
3rd Gear1.413
4th Gear1.020
Reverse3.145
|Final Drive Gear Ratio
|3.120
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.