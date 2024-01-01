Toyota Sienta latest price in Pakistan 2024 & specifications

If you are searching for 7-seater multifunctional conveyance, consider buying a Toyota Sienta,Now you will learn about Toyota Sienta price in Pakistan, Specifications and mileage.

Toyota Sienta Overview

The initial version of the Toyota Sienta was introduced by a Japanese company in 2003. It’s a seven-seater Multipurpose Vehicle (MPV) designed with a roomy cabin to accommodate the needs of big families.

Now there is the second generation of Toyota Sienta that was launched in 2015. It is existing in petrol and hybrid programme.

Variants

This MPV has two variants in Pakistan:

Toyota Sienta G: Petrol

Toyota Sienta X: Hybrid

Toyota Sienta Price in Pakistan

Variant Price

Toyota Sienta G PKR 5,028,000



PKR 5,425,000

Toyota Sienta price in Pakistan starts from approximately PKR 5,028,000 and goes up to PKR 5,425,000. The company has discontinued the manufacturing so can purchase a used one from Pakwheels or OLX.

Specifications

Engine and Transmission

The Toyota Sienta G comes with a DOHC 1496cc engine that generates 105 horsepower at 6000 RPM and a torque of 140 Nm at 4200 RPM.

On the other hand, the Toyota Sienta X features a hybrid transmission with a slightly varied power output, producing 107 HP at 6000 RPM and 136 Nm at 4200 RPM of torque. Both of these versions are equipped with an automatic transmission.

Exterior

The Toyota Sienta flaunts a stylish and daring exterior featuring sharp lines on its body. Up front, it sports a sizable grille connected to side-swept headlights, while the rear end showcases a hatchback shape.

Interior

The Toyota Sienta offers a roomy interior, accommodating up to 7 people. The front of the vehicle comes equipped with numerous features to enhance the driving and traveling experience for both the driver and passengers. There’s plenty of headroom and legroom to ensure a comfortable ride for everyone. Adding to the convenience, the Sienta includes foldable seats in the second and third rows for extra comfort.

Features

Air conditioner

Cup Holders

Multi-function steering wheel

Automatic Climate control

Touchscreen Infotainment

Airbags

Keyless Entry

Power Windows and Door lock

Mileage

Toyota Sienta has a fuel tank capacity of 42L which gives a mileage of 11km/l in the city and 13km/l on the highway.

