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Global conflicts may push up prices of essential goods, Aurangzeb warns Pakistan stock market sheds over 4,000 points in weekly trading No secret clauses in Makkah defence pact, FO says Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights Global conflicts may push up prices of essential goods, Aurangzeb warns Pakistan stock market sheds over 4,000 points in weekly trading No secret clauses in Makkah defence pact, FO says Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights

Global conflicts may push up prices of essential goods, Aurangzeb warns

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Aurangzeb said the government was providing investors with all possible facilities.

Web Desk October 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LAHORE: Global conflicts could affect the prices of essential commodities, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb warned Saturday, as he said the country’s economic recovery was continuing despite uncertainty in the global economy.


Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Aurangzeb said the government was providing investors with all possible facilities, adding that international investors were considering Pakistan alongside other markets. Investors from Europe and the United States have also shown interest in Pakistani bonds, he said.


He said the government was pursuing reforms to improve the tax system and broaden the tax base while encouraging private-sector participation in economic growth.


Aurangzeb said the government had sought to ensure that people in Pakistan did not have to queue for petrol, as had happened in some other countries. The government had provided targeted subsidies, he said, arguing that owners of large vehicles did not need such support.


The finance minister said work was underway to meet the country’s energy requirements for winter, including ensuring adequate supplies of gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). He said Pakistan had avoided energy shortages and that supplies of crude oil and other energy sources remained satisfactory.


Aurangzeb said Pakistan’s heavy reliance on imports had contributed to balance-of-payments crises in the past. However, after four to five years of efforts, the country’s credit rating had returned to the “B” category, he added.


He expressed confidence that Pakistan’s remittances would reach $44 billion in the current fiscal year. Despite concerns that the war could reduce remittance inflows, the country had recorded an increase, he said.

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