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Aurangzeb calls for increased bank financing for SMEs, agriculture

He made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from Habib Bank Limited (HBL), led by its President and Chief Executive Officer.

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has urged banks to expand financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), agriculture, housing and electric vehicles to support economic growth and promote financial inclusion.


He made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from Habib Bank Limited (HBL), led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Nassir Salim, according to an official statement issued on Monday.


The meeting discussed the banking sector’s role in supporting economic growth, mobilising investment and expanding lending to priority sectors.


Aurangzeb, a former HBL chief, appreciated the bank’s continued engagement in Pakistan’s financial sector and its contribution to the development of banking services.


He said a strong banking sector was essential for facilitating business transactions, supporting economic activity and providing individuals and businesses with access to financial services.


The finance minister stressed the need to expand priority-sector lending, particularly to SMEs, agriculture, housing and the Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) Scheme.


He called on banks to channel financing towards productive sectors and broaden financial inclusion.


The discussions also covered opportunities to promote infrastructure investment and further develop Pakistan’s capital markets.


The HBL delegation briefed the minister on the bank’s international outreach initiatives and discussed ways to strengthen engagement with overseas markets.


It also shared its perspective on the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) 2.0 initiative, highlighting the encouraging response to expanded facilities and the potential to attract more overseas participation.


Aurangzeb emphasised the need for appropriate financing structures to support viable investment projects and encourage greater private-sector participation in areas requiring long-term capital.


The meeting also discussed strengthening cooperation between the government and HBL to promote Pakistan as an attractive destination for businesses and investors and facilitate international business engagement.


The finance minister underscored the importance of closer coordination with the banking sector to support investor engagement, facilitate business activity, address emerging challenges and create an enabling environment for private-sector-led growth.

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