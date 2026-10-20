Gold prices fall by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

The price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs3,086 to Rs373,316.

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan fell by Rs3,600 per tola, bringing the price to Rs435,436, according to market data.





The price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs3,086 to Rs373,316.





In the international market, gold prices dropped by $36 per ounce to $4,129.





Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in the domestic market, with the price per tola holding at Rs6,234.





The price of 10 grams of silver also remained unchanged at Rs5,345.





In the international market, silver prices stood steady at $57.56 per ounce.





Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven investment, with demand often increasing during periods of inflation and political or economic uncertainty. Investors frequently turn to the precious metal when confidence in other assets weakens.





Pakistan has also revised its gold price-setting mechanism, under which domestic rates are set at a premium of $20 per ounce over international market prices.





Earlier, Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs2,800 per tola on Friday, while silver rates also recorded a rise, according to market data.





The price of gold rose to Rs440,636 per tola, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs2,401 to Rs377,774.









In the international market, gold prices increased by $28 per ounce to $4,181.





Silver prices in Pakistan also climbed by Rs108 per tola, taking the rate to Rs6,256.