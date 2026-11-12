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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid alleged espionage scandal Country singer and songwriter Mark McGuinn dies at 58 Anthropic chief sees AI revolution in fighting cancer and alzheimer’s Gold prices plunge by Rs10900 per tola in Pakistan Pakistan set up U19 Asia Cup final after crushing Bangladesh Bad light brings early end to fourth day of Rawalpindi Test MSCI adds Attock Refinery to Pakistan Index in November review TikToker and farmhouse owner arrested after fatal lioness attack in Lahore Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid alleged espionage scandal Country singer and songwriter Mark McGuinn dies at 58 Anthropic chief sees AI revolution in fighting cancer and alzheimer’s Gold prices plunge by Rs10900 per tola in Pakistan Pakistan set up U19 Asia Cup final after crushing Bangladesh Bad light brings early end to fourth day of Rawalpindi Test MSCI adds Attock Refinery to Pakistan Index in November review TikToker and farmhouse owner arrested after fatal lioness attack in Lahore Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Gold prices plunge by Rs10900 per tola in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the price of silver declined by Rs190 per tola to Rs5,578, while the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs163 to Rs4,782.

Web Desk November 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices recorded a sharp decline in Pakistan on Thursday, with the price of gold falling by Rs10,900 per tola, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association.


Following the decline, the price of gold dropped to Rs416,536 per tola.


In the international market, gold prices fell by $109 per ounce to $3,940.


Meanwhile, the price of silver declined by Rs190 per tola to Rs5,578, while the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs163 to Rs4,782.


Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven investment, with demand often increasing during periods of inflation, political uncertainty and economic instability.


The precious metal has been used as a form of currency and wealth for centuries. Investors often turn to gold when uncertainty surrounds other asset classes.


Pakistan has also revised its gold price calculation mechanism, under which domestic rates are set at a premium of $20 per ounce over international market prices.


Earlier, Gold prices in Pakistan declined sharply on Wednesday, with the price of 24-karat gold falling by Rs3,400 per tola, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association.


The price of gold dropped to Rs427,436 per tola, while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs2,915 to Rs366,457.


In the international market, gold prices fell by $34 per ounce to $4,049.


Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan moved in the opposite direction, rising by Rs45 per tola to Rs5,768, the association said.

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