Gold, silver prices rise in local and global markets

Gold prices in the local market also climbed by Rs4,700 per tola to Rs378,636. The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs4,030 to Rs324,619.





KARACHI: Gold and silver prices increased in local and international markets on Thursday amid continued fluctuations driven by uncertainty in bullion markets.





In the international bullion market, the price of gold rose by $47 per ounce to reach $3,561.





Following the global increase, gold prices in the local market also climbed by Rs4,700 per tola to Rs378,636. The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs4,030 to Rs324,619.





Similarly, the international price of silver increased by $1.66 per ounce to $41.51.





In the domestic market, silver prices rose by Rs166 per tola to Rs4,629, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs142 to Rs3,968.





Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven investment, with demand often increasing during periods of inflation, political uncertainty and economic instability.





The precious metal has been used as a form of currency and wealth for centuries. Investors often turn to gold when uncertainty surrounds other asset classes.





Pakistan has also revised its gold price calculation mechanism, under which domestic rates are set at a premium of $20 per ounce over international market prices.