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Headlines
U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game TWICE’s Jihyo breaks from JYP after 21 years, launches new agency EMITHAUS U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game TWICE’s Jihyo breaks from JYP after 21 years, launches new agency EMITHAUS

Oil prices climb 1.71% on fears of renewed U.S. strikes on Iran

Brent crude rises 1.71% to $110.67 a barrel after report says U.S., Israeli militaries plan 'short but intensive' operation following midterm elections.

Web Desk October 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Oil prices climbed Thursday on worries over a possible escalation in the Middle East conflict as the U.S. reportedly plans to resume strikes against Iran.


Brent crude futures rose 1.71% to $110.67 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.42% to $98.53.


The U.S. and Israeli militaries have drawn up specific plans for renewed strikes on Iran after next month's midterm elections, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials. Planning for a "short but intensive" operation is progressing, the newspaper said.


The U.S. has also ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia.


State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a post on X that the order applies only to Saudi Arabia, citing increasing attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis on civilian targets, after reports said the U.S. had directed some staff in the wider Gulf region to leave.


The economic fallout from elevated oil prices, however, may be less severe than in previous decades, as consumers have become less vulnerable to energy shocks, according to David Wagner, head of equity and portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors.


"$100 oil today is very different than $100 oil, you know, 20, 30 years ago," Wagner said, noting that crude prices remain well below their inflation-adjusted historical highs.


He pointed to U.S. government data showing that gasoline accounted for roughly 5% of the average American's disposable income a decade ago, compared with about half that today, suggesting households may be better positioned to withstand elevated energy costs.


"I think we can hold that umbrella over our head ... from the rainstorm of oil," he said.

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